Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading

05/24/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading 
24-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
. 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
TECC Capital Plc 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, United Kingdom, EC4Y 0DT 
43/44 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JJ 
020 34751847 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Alexander (Sandy) John Barblett, Non-Executive Chairman 
Sandy has over 25 years of senior management experience across numerous sectors. He sits as a director and advises 
companies, both private and listed, in relation to raising private equity and general fundraising, admission into 
public markets, strategy and management selection. He spent 10 years in senior management working for former FTSE250 
technology company, Pace plc, including overseas assignments in USA and Hong Kong. Sandy is a founder and former 
director of AIM quoted Capital Metals plc and a former non-executive director of Two Shields Investments plc. Sandy is 
currently Chairman of Aquis listed Rogue Baron plc and LSE listed East Star Resources plc. Sandy has a Bachelor of 
Business from Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia, and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of 
Queensland. Sandy is based in London. 
 
John Edward Taylor, Executive Director 
John's most recent focus has been on assisting small cap listed companies with their development. Prior to this, he 
spent 18 months working in private equity backed portfolio companies, driving operational turnaround initiatives and 
implementing costing systems. He spent over 20 years in the Army Air Corps, leaving in 2015 with the rank of Lieutenant 
Colonel. Between 2013 and 2015 he was senior strategic communications officer for the Ministry of Defence. 
John is Chairman of both Asimilar Group plc, an AIM quoted investing company focused on high growth potential companies 
in the disruptive tech space and Quetzal Capital plc, an AQSE Growth Market quoted investment company focused on high 
growth companies in the technology, eCommerce and lifestyle sciences sectors. In addition, John is a non-executive 
director of BrandShield Systems Plc, a brand protection software business recently the subject of an RTO transaction 
with Two Shields Investments Plc. He is a former non-executive director of AIM quoted Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a 
mineral sands company, Sabien Technology Group plc, an AIM quoted provider of energy reduction technologies and 
Bidstack Group Plc, the AIM quoted in-game advertising company. 
 
 
 
Donald John Stewart, Non-executive Director 
Donald is a solicitor and has practised corporate law, particularly focused on smaller quoted companies, for over 30 
years. Donald is Chairman of Bidstack Group Plc, the AIM quoted in-game advertising company. Donald is a former 
non-executive director of Asimilar Group plc, an AIM listed investing company focused on high growth potential 
companies in the disruptive tech space and Progility Plc, the formerly AIM quoted project management group where he 
guided the company through its 2013 reverse takeover of Progility Pty Ltd, an Australian telematics business, and its 
2014 acquisition of Unify Enterprise Communications Pvt. Limited, an Indian telematics business, from a unified 
communications joint venture between Siemens AG and a US private equity firm. 
Prior to that, Donald was a corporate partner in the London office of a global law firm. He is a former director (and 
past chairman) of the Quoted Companies Alliance, the UK not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the cause of 
smaller quoted companies. 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financial Services 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
TECC Capital plc is a SPAC applying to be listed on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market with the intention to 
identify and acquire a suitable business opportunity or opportunities and undertake an acquisition or merger or a 
series of acquisitions or mergers. 
 
The focus will be investing in businesses which are developing and/or supporting the application of technology in 
innovative sectors such as: 
  ? artificial intelligence and machine learning; 
  ? telematics; 
  ? life sciences (including medicinal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness); 
  ? cyber security; and 
  ? eCommerce (including big data and the internet of things (IOT) 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
30,000,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
83% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Name           Number of Shares Pre % Pre Number of Shares Post  % Post 
Sandy Barblett 1,050,000            21%   1,050,000              3.50% 
John Taylor    1,050,000            21%   1,150,000              3.83% 
Donald Stewart 1,050,000            21%   1,250,000              4.17% 
Chris Akers    1,250,000            25%   2,970,000              9.9% 
Alastair Cade  600,000              12%   885,000                2.95%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

3 June 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

tecccapital.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1199616 24-May-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199616&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIMILAR GROUP PLC 1.19% 42.5 Delayed Quote.39.34%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 3.85% 9.16 Delayed Quote.-13.58%
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC 2.30% 4.45 Delayed Quote.-41.45%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.18% 27.71 Delayed Quote.-11.53%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 0.00% 8.93 Delayed Quote.1.02%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 1.86% 3.29 Delayed Quote.94.67%
SIEMENS AG 0.74% 135.86 Delayed Quote.15.61%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.315 Delayed Quote.103.23%
HOT NEWS