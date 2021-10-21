Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: RESTORATION OF TRADING 21-Oct-2021 / 11:51 GMT/BST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following company is restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 21/10/2021:
Vulcan Industries plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: VULC
ISIN: GB00BKMDX634
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
77 Cornhill London
EC3V 3QQ
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1242555 21-Oct-2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242555&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 21, 2021 06:52 ET (10:52 GMT)