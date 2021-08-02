Log in
Aquis Stock Exchange : Withdrawal from trading

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 
02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE 
The following company is withdrawn from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with immediate effect, having been suspended 
for over six months, in accordance with rule 5.2 of the AQSE Rulebook. 
Freyherr International Group PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: FRYR 
ISIN: GB00BJK3K011 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223148 02-Aug-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223148&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

