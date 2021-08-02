Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
The following company is withdrawn from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with immediate effect, having been suspended
for over six months, in accordance with rule 5.2 of the AQSE Rulebook.
Freyherr International Group PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: FRYR
ISIN: GB00BJK3K011
