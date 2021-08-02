Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE The following company is withdrawn from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with immediate effect, having been suspended for over six months, in accordance with rule 5.2 of the AQSE Rulebook. Freyherr International Group PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: FRYR ISIN: GB00BJK3K011 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

