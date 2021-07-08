Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aquis Stock Exchange : Admission to trading

07/08/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 
08-Jul-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 
08:00, 08/07/2021. 
Name of Issuer: Helium Ventures PLC 
Security: Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 
Symbol: HEV 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1216316 08-Jul-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216316&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
02:58aMARKETMIND : Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade
RE
02:57aS.Korean stocks fall most in nearly 2 months on record daily virus cases
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:55aDeliveroo reports 88% jump in orders, tempers margin forecast
RE
02:55aRenault Bank, the savings offer of Renault Group, enters the Netherlands via savings platform Raisin.nl
GL
02:54aAustralian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands board revamp
RE
02:54aCAISSE REGIONALE DU CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL TOULOUSE 31  : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité de la société CRCAM TOULOUSE 31
GL
02:53aDANSKE BANK A/S  : hikes 2021 net profit outlook
RE
02:53aPub operator Fuller's axes dividend after swinging to annual loss
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
2Analysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
3Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline
4Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
5YELLEN'S NEXT TEST: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal

HOT NEWS