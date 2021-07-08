Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
08-Jul-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST
The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from
08:00, 08/07/2021.
Name of Issuer: Helium Ventures PLC
Security: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BLR8T846
Symbol: HEV
