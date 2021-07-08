Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 08-Jul-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 08/07/2021. Name of Issuer: Helium Ventures PLC Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 Symbol: HEV The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

