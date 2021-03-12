Log in
Aquis Stock Exchange : Admission to trading - Rogue Baron PLC

03/12/2021
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading - Rogue Baron PLC 
12-March-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ADMISSION TO TRADING 
The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 12/03/2021. 
Name of Issuer: Rogue Baron PLC 
Security: Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: GB00BKPJXC41 
Symbol: SHNJ 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175059 12-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

