Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading - Rogue Baron PLC 12-March-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADMISSION TO TRADING The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 12/03/2021. Name of Issuer: Rogue Baron PLC Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKPJXC41 Symbol: SHNJ The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175059 12-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)