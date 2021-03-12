Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading - Rogue Baron PLC
12-March-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST
ADMISSION TO TRADING
The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 12/03/2021.
Name of Issuer: Rogue Baron PLC
Security: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKPJXC41
Symbol: SHNJ
