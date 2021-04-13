Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Readmission to trading following a reverse takeover 13-Apr-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following security will be re-admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 13/04/2021 following a reverse takeover. Name of issuer: Apollon Formularies PLC Ordinary Shares ISIN: IM00BJOLRD77 Symbol: APOL The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

