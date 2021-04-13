Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Readmission to trading following a reverse takeover
13-Apr-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST
The following security will be re-admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 13/04/2021
following a reverse takeover.
Name of issuer: Apollon Formularies PLC
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: IM00BJOLRD77
Symbol: APOL
