Aquis Stock Exchange : Suspension of trading

SUSPENSION OF TRADING
The following company is suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:30 on 29/03/2021 pending
the appointment of an AQSE Corporate Adviser in accordance with the AQSE Growth Market Rules:
Block Commodities Ltd
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: BLCC
ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50
