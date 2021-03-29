Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading 29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUSPENSION OF TRADING The following company is suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:30 on 29/03/2021 pending the appointment of an AQSE Corporate Adviser in accordance with the AQSE Growth Market Rules: Block Commodities Ltd Ordinary Shares Symbol: BLCC ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

