Aquis Stock Exchange : Suspension of trading

03/29/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading 
29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SUSPENSION OF TRADING 
 
The following company is suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 07:30 on 29/03/2021 pending 
the appointment of an AQSE Corporate Adviser in accordance with the AQSE Growth Market Rules: 
Block Commodities Ltd 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: BLCC 
ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1179087 29-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

