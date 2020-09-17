Ara Partners : Expands Senior Investment Team with Addition of Seasoned Private Equity Executive

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, has expanded its senior management team through the addition of Tuan Tran as a Managing Director. Mr. Tran brings over 20 years of private equity and corporate finance experience across the industrial, environmental services and energy technology sectors, which aligns closely with Ara Partners' strategy.

"I am pleased to announce that Tuan has joined Ara Partners. He is a talented investor with a distinguished investment history," said Charles Cherington, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "We have known Tuan for many years. He is a high-integrity individual who will enhance our capabilities in investment sourcing, deal execution, the hands-on management of our portfolio, and firm-building. His addition further burnishes our investment, technical, and operational acumen."

"Tuan strongly complements the team we've built at Ara Partners," added Troy Thacker, Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "He has deep experience as a private equity investor and has personally evaluated hundreds of proprietary buyout opportunities across North America and Europe. This will be a significant advantage as we continue to target companies that support the ongoing decarbonization of the industrial economy. Tuan is highly respected in the industry and brings a rich network that will be invaluable for sourcing, financing, technical due diligence, and portfolio management."

Most recently, Mr. Tran was a Partner and Investment Committee Member of Intervale Capital, a private equity firm he helped build as a founding member over a 15-year period. While at Intervale, Mr. Tran led numerous equity investments and debt financings and served on the Board of Directors of more than 15 portfolio companies. He played key roles in the development of Intervale's investment strategy, deal execution process, and portfolio management best practices. He was also involved in all aspects of firm-building, including talent acquisition and cultivation, fundraising and LP communications, and management of Intervale's network of investment banks, lenders, consultants, and advisors.

Prior to Intervale, Mr. Tran worked for the Investment Banking Division of Lehman Brothers, where he was involved in M&A assignments, equity issuances, and debt financings in New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. He graduated with honors from Harvard University and lives with his wife and three children in Houston. In his spare time, he volunteers with Little Brothers, Friends of the Elderly and serves as a mentor for the Harvard Alumni Association.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that are focused on sustainability and ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.AraPartners.com.

