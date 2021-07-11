Log in
Arab Planning Institute : His Excellency, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in Yemen visits the Arab Planning Institute

07/11/2021 | 04:44am EDT
The Director General of the Arab Planning Institute, Dr. Bader Othman Malallah, welcomed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Institute in Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Waed Abdullah Badhib, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Yemen, and the delegates accompanying him.

During the meeting, the Arab Planning Institute illustrated the most prominent activities and development work offered by the Institute to the Republic of Yemen during the last period, and discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation in various areas of common interests, especially, in the fields of training government cadres and personnel in issues related to development planning and public administration as well as providing technical support for restructuring the National Institute of Administrative Sciences and updating its training programs. Moreover, the Arab Planning Institute will cooperate with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation in establishing a center for development planning, and in designing a comprehensive training programs that respond to current needs in light of the exceptional circumstances of Yemen.

H.E. the Minister was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen in the State of Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Ali Mansour bin Safaa, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al-Hawari on his visit to the Arab Planning Institute.

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 08:43:02 UTC.


