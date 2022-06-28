Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Arab states planning rapid wind and solar expansion- report

06/28/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach' solar plant is pictured in Bir Rebaa oil field in southern Algeria

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab states could come close to achieving renewable energy targets for 2030 if they complete planned utility-scale solar and wind projects according to projected timelines, a report published on Tuesday said.

The planned projects would raise solar and wind capacity in Middle Eastern and North African Arab states to about 73GW from 12.1GW over the next eight years, according to the Global Energy Monitor, a US-based, non-profit research group.

Projects already under construction would add 7.6GW, while projects that are either in development or have been announced would contribute a further 65.5GW, according to the group.

In 2013, the Arab League committed to increasing the region's installed renewable power generation capacity to 80GW by 2030.

Currently, Egypt is the country in the region that has the highest renewables capacity with 3.5GW, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 2.6GW and Morocco with 1.9GW, Gobal Energy Monitor said.

Oman, Morocco, Algeria and Kuwait are among the states with the most ambitious plans for expanding solar and wind capacity, it added.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pBulgaria expels 70 Russian embassy staff, foreign ministry says
RE
12:24pU.S. accuses five firms in China of supporting Russia's military
RE
12:23pOPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop
RE
12:19pSerum Institute Of India's Covovax Has Been Approved By India's DCGI For Children Between The Age Group Of 7 & 12 Years - ANI Citing Sources
RE
12:19pSerum institute of india's covovax has been approved by dcgi for…
RE
12:17pLondon police force placed in 'special measures' by watchdog
RE
12:14pTEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS ENFORCEMENT OF PRE-ROE V. WADE ABORTION BAN : clinics' lawyers
RE
12:09pArab states planning rapid wind and solar expansion- report
RE
12:06p'TERRIFYING' : WWF chief hits out at plans to mine the deep sea
RE
12:05pBiden admin to hold first onshore drilling auctions in blow to climate agenda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
5TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS