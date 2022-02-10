Arabella Advisors Announces Isaiah Castilla as Newest Managing Director, Based in Washington, DC

Washington DC, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors is thrilled to announce that Isaiah Castilla has joined the firm as a Managing Director based in Washington, DC. Castilla brings to the Arabella team significant expertise with issues including environmental justice, civic engagement and democracy, and criminal justice and policing reform. He will focus on partnering with nonprofit organizations, foundations, corporations, families, and individuals seeking to advance social and environmental change.

Castilla comes to Arabella following four years as General Counsel at Democracy Fund, a private foundation working to protect and strengthen US democracy, and its affiliated 501(c)(4) organization, Democracy Fund Voice. As General Counsel, Isaiah provided legal and strategic guidance for the foundation’s program development, compliance, and grant-making processes.

“My work at Democracy Fund directly exposed me to the best-in-class services Arabella offers to social changemakers and their funder partners,” says Castilla. “I am looking forward to bringing my expertise and passion to the team and expanding our support on a number of social impact issues and work to better serve and support organizations led by and serving people of color.”

Previously, Castilla was Counsel for the Bolder Advocacy Program at Alliance for Justice, where he advised nonprofits and foundations on effective advocacy and led workshops on federal nonprofit tax and campaign finance law.​

Before turning to the practice of law, Castilla worked on a variety of political campaigns, executing robust fundraising plans and gaining a wealth of knowledge working with advocates at both the state and federal levels.

“Arabella is thrilled to have Isaiah Castilla join our team,” said company CEO Sampriti Ganguli. “He brings a unique combination of deep understanding of the crucial issues many of our clients and partners are trying to address, experience with a variety of approaches to philanthropic changemaking, and legal expertise. He will help our clients increase their social and environmental impact.”

Castilla serves on the boards of several organizations working to confront some of our nation’s toughest issues. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Tougaloo College and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Mississippi College School of Law.

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors provides guidance and support to changemakers pursuing significant social and environmental impact. An award-winning consulting firm and certified B Corporation, Arabella is dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Learn more at arabellaadvisors.com.

Steve Sampson Arabella Advisors 2025951037 steve@arabellaadvisors.com