Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-04/2021)

05/25/2021 | 06:05am EDT
The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company desires to release the following project: -

No.

MTC No.

Projects Title

1

MTC-04/2021

REPLACEMENT 68.5 KMs OF 16 '/ 24' SHIPPING LINE FROM NAFOORA GOSP 06 TO 103A ZUETINA Company Project No- O-83

Description:

The scope of works includes replacement of crude oil shipping line 16/24' from Nafoora GOSP6 (102D) to Zueitina 103A in length of about 68.5 km.

The new proposed shipping line shall be down sized to 12' for a maximum forecast of 30,000 MBBL/D for GOSP6 and GOSP4 according to forecast report from Reservoir Engineering Department dated December 12, 2018.

The works includes new pipeline installation with associated equipment like launcher, receiver, valves, block valve station, etc., laying fiber optic cable along the pipeline, replacement of crude oil shipping pumps, replacement of crude oil metering system with new prover loop, upgrading of electrical and instrumentation system with supplying and installation of 1 MVA transformer, suppling and installation of new control room, CP system, fire detection and alarm system, etc.

Bidding procedure:

All specialized companies which have participated in this tender, please be informed that the proposals shall be submitted during the official working hours to the main Tender Committee at the Arabian Gulf Oil company Headquarter- Alkeish- Benghazi- B.O. box 263 the dead line is: (Time: 14:00 P.M Day Tuesday, corresponding to: 15/06/2021 A.D)

  • Prepare and submit by post or a direct delivery the below listed documents (Requirements) to the Main Tender Committee (MTC) of AGOCO.

Bidding Requirements(Provided by all applicants)

  1. A copy of work license. (Valid)
  2. A copy of a recent Commercial Record Extract. (Valid)
  3. A copy of record certificate of the Chamber of Commerce. (Valid) and financial file
  4. A proof of tax payment. (Valid).
  5. A copy of the decree of formation.
  6. A copy of the basic structure.
  7. A copy of a partnership agreement (if any)- if the company had incorporated or joined another legal person - certified by the local competent authorities or by those at the state headquarters-If the other party in the partnership agreement is a foreigner and approved by the Libyan embassy at the State Headquarters.
  8. Work permission from the competent ministry for the foreign companies.
  9. The applicant's qualification and previous experience, supported with documents of the related field, including copies of the handing -over minutes of projects executed for the interested bodies.
  10. The participant, if accepted, shall facilitate the field visit procedures to his company's headquarter for the Arabian Gulf Oil company representatives who authorized to examine all his available material and human capabilities.

Offers Submission:

The Tender should be submitted through a direct delivery or by courier in (4) separated envelopes, closed with red sealing wax and with the stamp of the bidder, writing clearly the name of the project, the bid number and the name of the participating Body on each envelope.

  1. The first envelope should include a priced financial proposal (original + 1 copy)
  2. Prices are to be in Libyan Dinars; and should be written in both numbers and words.
  3. Other currencies are also accepted, however, it should be exchanged as per the exchange rate announced by Libyan Central Bank in the date of priced bid opening.
  4. And please note that the exchange rate will be fixed during the tendering and execution of the project.
  1. The second envelope should contain an un-priced financial proposal without price and It should enclose the followings:
  2. Financial proposal (an original one + a copy), which consists of the financial conditions and the required payment method.
  3. The transparency and anti-corruption applications.
  4. As an essential part of the bidding, the bidder is required to fully agree on the general tenders' conditions of AGOCO, and with no reservations.
  5. It should be emphasized that prices SHOULD NOT be included. In addition, please be informed that any envelopes contrary to the above mentioned conditions will be regretfully excluded.
  1. The third envelope includes a technical proposal (original + 3 copies). As well as the validity of the proposal shall be three months at least from the closing date stated in this announcement. (Plus an electronic copy of the technical proposal ONLY).
  2. The forth should contain a Bid Bond (a preliminarily guarantee in separate closed envelope).

The Contractor shall be at his own expense obtain and maintain for the Company a bid Bond in an amount equal 0.5% of the submitted proposal value Such Bond shall be established as an irrevocable, Certified cheque or unconditional and confirmed Letter of Guarantee or Stand-by Letter of Credit through a First Class Libyan bank or through a First Class European Bank (Bid bond is automatically revalidated).

Bid Bond should be valid for at least 60 days after offer dead-end Proposals with no attached full initial guarantee amount will regretfully be excluded.

Note:

  • The Bid Bond is rewind to those who were not successful in the tender.

The successful bidder has to secure a performance guarantee of 10 % which is payable for a year from provisional certificate of completion issue date; and within 30 days from formal success notification.

Any proposal not complying with the above mentioned procedures shall not be accepted, i.e. any offer which does not comply with such tender, or not clearly reflects the ability of the bidder to execute the work in a required precision, shall be ignored, and the lower prices shall not be the only standard for winning the bid.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company has the right to cancel the tender without stating the causes, as well as the Arabian Gulf Oil Company shall not bear any expenses incurred by the participant after the tender cancellation, taking into account that all offers and the attached document submitted by the participant in this tender will be owned by the Arabian Gulf Oil Company,

For any inquiries, please, contact the main tender committee secretariat on the following address:

The Main Tender Committee-Office No. (4)-New building- The Company's main headquarter - Alkiesh- Benghazi - Libya - P.O.box:263

Fax No.:218-61-2229006

Tel. No.: 218-061-2228931-44 -Ext.: 3883

Email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Note: All correspondence shall be addressed to the chairman of The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company.

:!Eng.Osama Elwerfalli

Secretary of Main Tenders Committee

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS