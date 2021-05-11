Arancha González Laya says Spain will continue supporting ratification of EU-MERCOSUR Agreement at meeting with her Argentinian counterpart

​The Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, hosted a working breakfast earlier today at Viana Palace with her Argentinian counterpart, Felipe Carlos Solá, as part of the tour being made by the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, of various European countries. The meeting enabled in-depth analysis of important topics on the international agenda, such as the regional situation, the EU-MERCOSUR Partnership Agreement ratification process and monitoring of the Ibero-American Summits.

During the course of the breakfast, the two ministers highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations. As Argentina's top trade partner in the EU and second-largest overseas investor after the United States, Spain is following the MERCOSUR situation with great interest. Argentina currently holds the pro tempore presidency of this organisation in this semester. The Partnership Agreement between the regional block and the EU is also of great interest to Spain and both ministers consider it a priority. The Government of Spain has been working hard in several areas for a number of months to facilitate consensus on the ratification of this agreement, which will lead to major benefits for the people of Spain. The head of Spanish diplomacy exchanged impressions with her Argentinian counterpart on her recent trip to Brazil and Paraguay, where she saw the political desire from MERCOSUR to make progress on this process and achieve definitive implementation.

The two countries are proposing an in-depth review of existing bilateral instruments, identifying targets in areas of common interest, with a view to resuming the flow of a close and multi-dimensional relationship.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-