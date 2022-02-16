Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Arbery killer shared racist messages, white supremacist song with friends

02/16/2022 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing in Brunswick, Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Reuters) - The gunman convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man in Georgia, repeatedly used racist language in text messages with friends, and also shared a music video of a white supremacist singer, jurors at his federal hate crimes trial heard on Wednesday.

Travis McMichael, who along with his father and neighbor are on trial, left a racist digital footprint stretching back to at least 2013 and, in the case of the neighbor, continued even after the murder of Arbery, 25, in 2020, FBI agent Amy Vaughan, tasked with processing the digital evidence in the case, told jurors.

Arbery's killing was one of several murders of Black men and women, often at the hands of police, that helped spark recent racial justice protests. The federal trial of Arbery's killers is the first in which those who carried out a high-profile killing are facing a jury in a hate-crime trial.

Jurors also saw Facebook posts that Travis McMichael made lauding vigilantism, including one in which he said that he keeps his shotgun, which he used to murder Arbery, loaded with what he thought was a more powerful "high-brass" shell, that he wrote would "rip somebody to shreds."

Vaughan said that racist messages from McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were extracted from their cellphones and Facebook profiles. Numerous messages were shown and read aloud to jurors.

Travis McMichael, 36, Gregory McMichael, 66, and Bryan, 52, were convicted by a state court last year for chasing Arbery through the streets of their mostly white neighborhood and shooting him dead. Prosecutors in the new federal trial say Arbery was targeted because he was Black.

Defense attorneys for the three men said their clients were not motivated by Arbery's race, but rather by security fears after a series of break-ins in the neighborhood. Prosecutors contend racial animus was at the heart of the three men's actions when they pursued him while he was on a Sunday afternoon jog.

In one text message Travis McMichael sent to a friend, he discusses how happy he was to leave the Coast Guard and to be working as a government contractor, by saying: "Love it, zero niggers work with me."

In another instance, McMichael sent a video via Facebook message to a friend. Attached to the message was a song titled "Alabama Nigger" by Johnny Rebel, a recording artist whose work explicitly supported white supremacy. The song played over a video of a Black child dancing.

During the state trial last year, prosecutors did not focus on racial animus as a motivating factor in the crime. They only sought to prove the men were responsible for Arbery's death, regardless of motive.

(Corrects spelling of Vaughan in paragraphs 2,5; paragraphs 8,9 contain offensive language)

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Brunswick; Additional reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas, editing by Ross Colvin and Howard Goller)

By Rich McKay and Brad Brooks


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.17% 780.64 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -3.12% 214.1 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45pItaly's Constitutional Court vetoes referendum to liberalise cannabis
RE
01:41pJared Kushner ally pardoned by Trump pleads guilty to attempting to spy on ex-wife
RE
01:40pBank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be - deputy governor
RE
01:34pBloomberg loses appeal in landmark UK privacy case
RE
01:22pExclusive-Biden to seek more than $770 billion in 2023 defense budget, sources say
RE
01:22pRussia is still building up troops near Ukraine, say U.S. and NATO
RE
01:22pRussia is still building up troops near Ukraine, say U.S. and NATO
RE
01:22pU.S. officials prepare for pandemic's next phase as Omicron wanes
RE
01:21pPoland's Glapinski says central bank will do all it takes to cut CPI
RE
01:19pMinneapolis ex-police officer trusted colleague's use of knee in deadly Floyd arrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
3Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
4Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS