Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Arbery murderers sentenced to life in prison

01/07/2022 | 08:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Count one, malice murder. Life without the possibility of parole."

The three men who were charged with the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

"Absolutely chilling."

Judge Timothy Walmsley said that Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael were given the harshest sentence open to the judge - life without the possibility of parole - in part because of their "callous" words and actions captured on video.

The judge also did something seldom seen in a courtroom. He sat silently for one minute to give context to the more than 5 minutes that Arbery spent running for his life.

"That's approximately a minute. Again, the chase that occurred in Satilla Shores occurred over about a 5 minute period...."

Arbery was jogging through the leafy Satilla Shores neighborhood on the afternoon of Feb. 23 when the McMichaels decided to grab their guns, jump in a pickup truck and give chase.

Their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck, and pulled out his cellphone to record Travis firing a shotgun at Arbery at close range.

The judge ruled that Bryan could seek parole after 30 years in prison, the minimum sentence allowed for murder under state law.

"Again Mr. Bryan was found not guilty on count one and count two..."

Earlier on Friday, Arbery's anguished relatives had addressed the court to argue that racial stereotyping led to the killing of the 25-year-old avid jogger.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones asked for the maximum sentence.

"They chose to target my son because they didn't want him in their community. And when they couldn't sufficiently scare him or intimidate him, they killed him."

The three men, none of whom used their right to address the court on Friday, also face a federal trial in February on hate-crime charges.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aU.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections
RE
02:17aTokyo's daily COVID-19 cases likely to rise to most since Sept 11 -TBS
RE
02:02aKazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01:51aKazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01:22aIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles after rescue from poachers
RE
12:57aFacebook parent's head of communications leaves company
RE
12:46aAustralia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as daily cases soar past 100,000
RE
12:35aCitigroup to enforce 'no jab, no job' policy - sources
RE
12:28aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : No need to panic. We have enough food! – Dar
PU
01/07India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as daily cases soar pas..
4Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - source
5Aeromexico halts some flights as COVID-19 'domino effect' hits crews -u..

HOT NEWS