Arcade1Up Launches First Brick & Mortar Consumer Retail Experience in SHOWFIELDS Miami and New York Locations

11/30/2021 | 09:03am EST
MIAMI, FL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced today a new collaboration with Showfields to bring the brand to consumers in its first brick and mortar retail experience in New York and Miami.

 For the first time, shoppers can participate in an immersive retro gaming experience with Arcade1Up’s premium arcade and pinball machines for the home.   

“We are excited to collaborate with Showfields as we have the opportunity to give shoppers the ultimate Arcade1Up experience, said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemaker’s Arcade1Up.  They can see which machine suits them and for those with multiple machines, which one would be the best addition to their home arcade.”  

“Showfields is all about creating an inspiring and thought-provoking customer experience and we could not think of a more fitting partner than Arcade1Up to provide the ultimate gaming experience,” said Tal Zvi Nathanel, CEO, Showfields.  We are closely aligned with its mission to bring people together to play again, especially during this festive holiday time of the year”  

“Today’s shoppers have high expectations to shop anytime, anywhere and from any device. With the introduction of experiential shopping activations like Showfields,  Arcade1Up can provide an immersive arcade experience that transports shoppers back to the time when they played in arcades, and with our machines, they can make new memories. It’s all about playing again!” said Bachir Zeroural, Chief Marketing Officer of Arcade1Up. 

 Since the company launched three years ago, Arcade1Up has grown from 8 to 80+ employees, and has sold more than two million arcade and pinball machines to home gamers and families across the country.

To experience Arcade1Up, visit Showfields:  
 

Showfields NYC, Noho  

11 Bond Street 
New York, NY 10012  		Showfields Miami 

530 Lincoln Road 
Miami Beach, FL 33139 

 
For more information on Arcade1Up, visit www.arcade1up.com and follow Arcade1Up on social media (Facebook,Instagram, Twitter

ABOUT Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up  
Tastemakers LLC is a leader in at home entertainment products. The company’s latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade cabinets with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up’s classic titles include Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. For more information, please go to arcade1up.com.  
 
News Contact:   
Media@tastemakersllc.com   

 ABOUT SHOWFIELDS  
Showfields, is the ultimate curator of the most interesting brands, stories and unique experiences from around the world. With its mission to bring inspiration in reach to all that pass through its threshold, the brand is empowering creators to unlock retail as a channel and run “retail campaigns” using its proprietary digital and physical platform. The retail concept’s flagship location is located at 11 Bond Street, New York City, with its second location recently opened in December 2020 at 530 Lincoln Road, Miami, and pop-up experiential locations such Showfields x Los Angeles in Century City launching this year. 

 # # # 

Attachments


