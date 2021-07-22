ArcelorMittal : Happy Metallurgists and Miners Day! Mr. Mittal greetings

Dear colleagues,



I write to offer you all my heartfelt congratulations on Metallurgist's day.



The steelworks in Temirtau and Kryvih Rih both have long and storied histories. Both have enjoyed periods of great success, and both have overcome times of adversity.



The one consistent throughout has been you - the men and women of the two cities whose skill, loyalty, dedication and commitment have defined the history of the two companies.



Today is about you, and about celebrating the pivotal role you play in our success.



Enjoy your day, and I wish you and your families every health and happiness.



Warm regards,



Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman, ArcelorMittal

