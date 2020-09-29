ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih continues reconstruction of Sinter Shop No.2 Kryvyi Rih, 22 September 2020. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih continues massive ecological modernization of Sinter Shop No. 2. This is one of the key investment projects of the сompany, which allows to increase operational efficiency of gas cleaning plant equipment and to reduce dust emissions. In September, the сompany started reconstruction of sinter machine No. 2 ерфе will last 120 days.



Currently, outdated sinter machine, it`s gas header and components of linear cooler being removed. Electrostatic precipitator No.2 is under construction, it`s body has already been assembled, electrodes and conveyors being installed as well. At the same time, work is going on at other facilities of the shop that are included in the project of reconstruction. Among them is the body of the central exhaust station, where the aspiration equipment and old gas ducts are dismantled. They will be replaced with a new and effective aspiration system.



On modernization of the second sinter machine, GCP and ignition furnace will be replaced for advanced and power-efficient pallet cars with increased agglomeration layer up to 450 mm. Gas system, linear cooler and it`s blowing fans are also еру subjects of full replacement. The sinter machine will be equipped with new two-cone gates and a closed dust conveyor on the header that will nullify concentration of dust.



Besides, the buildings and structures of sinter machine complex No. 2 will also be repaired. In the course of the work, a new process automation system will be implemented as well. All abovementioned allows to significantly reduce dust emissions of the sinter machine and to achieve higher productivity along with higher equipment reliability.



In total, six sintering machines are operated in the second sinter shop, each of which is gradually modernized. After reconstruction, new gas cleaning equipment and electrostatic precipitators made in Italy and Denmark have already been installed at four sinter machines of the shop. New ignition furnaces with a power-efficient ignition system were also mounted, thereby reducing natural gas consumption. As a result of the modernization of the second sinter shop, dust emissions from each of the six sinter machines will be reduced by 250 tons per year. The total cost of the project for the reconstruction of sinter shop No. 2 exceeds $ 180 million.

