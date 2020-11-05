Log in
ArcelorMittal : Kryvyi Rih discloses production results for 9 months of 2020

11/05/2020 | 11:17am EST
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih discloses production results for 9 months of 2020
Kryvyi Rih, November 5, 2020. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the biggest mining and metallurgical plant in Ukraine, reports on the results of production for 9 months of 2020.

Main production figures, million tons
Product 9 months
2020 2019
HOT METAL 3,6 4,1
STEEL 3,5 4,1
ROLLED PRODUCT 3,2 3,6


Mauro Longobardo, CEO, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih:

- In Q3 of this tough year crude steel production was at 1.060kt, lower by 94kt vs Q2 2020 due to blast furnace No. 9 repair. Operational reliability, energy efficiency, on-time maintenance and debottlenecking remained our focus areas in order to be cost efficient and competitive. Despite the raging of COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty on global markets, as well as vulnerability of domestic market due to the unfair trade practices of the importers, we have, in particular, managed to achieve the record shipment of iron ore concentrate to the consumers at the level of 1065kt.

To strengthen our position on the market, the company's team has mastered new types of products, which are rebar of classes A1000, A800, ASTM-615 at light-section mill No. 4, corner 75X75X5 at light-section mill No. 2. Work continues on overhaul and modernization of the main technological units. Thus, in September, blast furnace No. 9 casing was repaired successfully that has significantly increased the reliability of the furnace. We prepared blast furnace No. 7 for capital repair class 3 and began the reconstruction of another sinter machine in sinter shop No. 2.

We consider the start of the project of construction of new pellet plant as the main event of 2020, the first symbolic stone was laid in October. This is one of the key projects with an environmental component, in which the company will invest about $250 million. All investment projects, which we are actively working on now are aimed at reducing emissions and bring ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih closer to becoming a "green producer".

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih PAT published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:16:03 UTC

