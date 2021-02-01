Log in
ArcelorMittal : Kryvyi Rih put into operation a new field engine

02/01/2021 | 04:58am EST
Kryvyi Rih, January 29, 2021.
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih now uses a new shunting locomotive Unimog in railway shop No. 3. The company allocated about UAH 15 million to buy a multifunctional wheel-rail tractor manufactured by the German company ZAGRO based on Mercedes-Benz. It can be used when cleaning and improving roads and railways. At the moment, the locomotive is performing a large amount of railroad work, having replaced a diesel locomotive.

The company's personnel was trained online how to operate new special equipment at the end of last year by German specialists. It is important to know precisely the machine configuration and functions since it is a complex multi-functional machine. The field engine can be used as a truck tractor, it also can maneuver up to 10 wagons and a total weight of up to 1 000 tons. Meanwhile, its own weight is only 13 tons. Unimog is equipped with a sweeping brush, a vacuum-sweeping cleaner for road cleaning, a grass mower and a brush cutter. In winter, features of a snow plow or rotary snowplough can be added to it.

There are over 600 kilometers of railways on the territory of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. Their proper housekeeping has not only aesthetics meaning but also ensures smooth operation and safety of railway personnel. The field engine is easy to operate - it has road and railway modes, an alarm system, a computer control system.

The company continues renewing its railway fleet systematically. It is planned that in 2021 all four new EffiShunter 1600 locomotives manufactured by CZ Loko (Czech Republic) will be used in operation. The company allocated 7.5 million euros for their purchase. The first one has already been put into operation. One more locomotive, which has already arrived in the company, is about to start its work.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih PAT published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
