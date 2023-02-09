Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ArcelorMittal S.Africa's profit falls 62% on weak steel prices, demand

02/09/2023 | 01:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the sign ArcelorMittal at its Vereeniging plant, in Johannesburg

(Reuters) -ArcelorMittal South Africa's full-year profit declined by 62% due to weaker steel prices and demand at a time when costs were driven up by significant price increases of key inputs such as coal, the company said on Thursday.

The unit of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world's No.2 steelmaker, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 2.34 rand ($0.13) per share in the year to December 2022, from 6.15 rand the previous year.

"Globally, steel prices declined at a faster rate than raw materials as particularly evident in the second half of the year," ArcelorMittal South Africa said.

On the other hand, it added, international prices of coking coal, a key ingredient in steelmaking, had gone up by 62% year-on-year in dollar terms.

Steel consumption declined by 12% to 4 million tonnes last year in South Africa, reflecting low market activity in key steel-consuming sectors, high market inventory levels the required destocking, project delays due to rising interest rates and overall weaker business confidence, the company said.

Therefore, the company added, it was adjusting production by idling plants, consolidating production at the most productive facilities and reducing fixed costs. ($1 = 17.7136 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.89% 27.23 Real-time Quote.10.80%
ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD 0.25% 3.99 End-of-day quote.-15.82%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.03% 478.52 Real-time Quote.4.56%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.44% 2101.63 Real-time Quote.6.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.36% 158.61 Real-time Quote.4.14%
Latest news "Economy"
02:00aFTSE 100 stays composed despite hawkish Fed
AN
01:48aEritrea persecuted relatives of military draft dodgers, rights group says
RE
01:47aEgypt's headline inflation increased to 25.8% in January - CAPMAS
RE
01:45aArcelorMittal S.Africa's profit falls 62% on weak steel prices, demand
RE
01:44aGreece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections
RE
01:44aIndia says debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet
RE
01:27aRussia's Wagner mercenaries halt prisoner recruitment campaign - founder Prigozhin
RE
01:17aCredit Suisse moves towards carve out of investment banking arm
RE
01:16aVolvo Cars' Q4 operating profit falls
RE
01:14aSingapore relaxes COVID travel curbs, mask rules further
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy
2Asian shares track Wall Street lower amid chorus of Fed speakers
3Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
4Toyota posts surprise 22% rise in Q3 operating profit
5Notice Concerning the Difference between Financial Results for the Year..

HOT NEWS