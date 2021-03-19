ArcelorMittal : Kryvyi Rih to increase salaries of its employees

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the biggest mining and steel plant in Ukraine, will increase the salaries of all its employees and the employees of its subsidiaries by 5% since May 1. In addition, differentiated salary increase is planned for those categories of employees, whose salary is lower than a market median. These categories have been defined based on a comparative analysis of wage market of Ukrainian industrial companies using the methodology of international consulting company Hay Group.The salary increase of the mining and steel companies was discussed in detail on all the levels, including the representatives of Central Trade Union of Miners and Metallurgists of Ukraine as well. Besides, during several months the company's management has been negotiating with the trade unions on a local level as for the possible options of salary increase, considering their proposals. However, not because of the company's fault, the negotiation process took a long time, delaying salary increase in this way for an unclear period. Considering interests of the employees, after the 13th salary had been paid to the full extend, the management decided on salary increase.- I would like to say thank you sincerely to all employees of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih - your steel stamina helped to overcome еру challenges of 2020 that was the hardest year for the industry. Amid the pandemic, we maintained stable production, and all our teams and the social commitments, which is the most important. But, unfortunately, in the very beginning of 2021 ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih faced some new challenges. For instance, already for the third month the company has been waiting for the permit documents from Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine. Sinter plant at the metallurgical facility is standing idle currently. Downtime of sinter plant impacts the general production level. This can also lead to further stoppage of other production operations with the consequences accordingly for a considerable part of personnel. The situation gets worse every day. However, we still hope for an optimistic scenario that will lead to the improvement of our people's welfare and the successful work of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih in the future.Last week, the company's employees received so-called 13th salary that is the remuneration based on the results of work in the previous year, which is determined on average salary for actual hours worked. This year, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih allocated about UAH 415 million to pay the 13th salary. In 2020, the average salary at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih increased by 5.5% and amounted to UAH 19 062. This is 24% higher than the average wage in Ukraine and 10% higher than in ferrous metallurgy. At the end of last year, the level of wages at ferrous metallurgy enterprises (UAH 17.3 thousand) traditionally significantly exceeded the average indicator in Ukraine (UAH 11.5 thousand).

