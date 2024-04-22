April 22 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal Calvert has been awarded $280.5 million in investment tax credits from the U.S government for its planned electrical steel facility in Alabama, its parent company ArcelorMittal said on Monday. (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jan Harvey)
