Arcese's increasingly sustainable fleet: the new LNG-powered IVECO S-WAY operational as of today

10/30/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Latest generation emission and noise reduction technologies for efficient and increasingly 'green' transport management

20 new IVECO S-Way NP tractors powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) were delivered on 28 October at Arcese's Basiano headquarters and which have officially joined the Group's fleet.

The delivery of the new vehicles took place during an official visit attended by Matteo Arcese, Emanuele Arcese and Carlo La Corte - respectively Executive President, Business Road Freight FTL Director and Technical Director of the Arcese Group - together with Thomas Hilse, Brand President at IVECO and Mihai Daderlat, Italy Market Business Director at IVECO.

The vehicles supplied are equipped with a predictive driving system and the latest generation technology to optimise consumption and thus reduce atmospheric emissions. Thanks to its Silent mode, the engine also reduces its noise level to 71 dB(A), paving the way for Arcese's urban and night missions across Europe. Also: IVECO S-Way combines technology and design for an improved driver experience in many ways, confirming the Group's focus on the well-being of its drivers.

The new IVECO S-Way NPs are also the very first tractors to bear Arcese's new, recently presented livery: a restyling that emphasises an approach towards brand identity linked to the company's values and past, as well as being future-oriented, for which the company promotes increasingly sustainable logistics and transport.

Matteo Arcese commented on the recent fleet expansion: 'We have always paid special attention to sustainability. The reduction of emissions linked to the operation of our activities is an objective that we increasingly share with our customers and the constant updating of the fleet, as well as new investments in vehicles powered by alternative fuels, are just an example of the initiatives we are taking in this direction. We chose IVECO because we consider the S-way to be one of the best LNG-powered tractors on the market, in terms of power, range and reliability, thus meeting the needs of our long-haul heavy-duty transport services'.

Thomas Hilse, IVECO Brand President states: 'Once again we would like to thank Arcese Group for the trust placed in our brand. We appreciate this company for their foresight, which over the years has led them to be a well-established and extremely innovative company. IVECO, who has established with Arcese a strong relationship of mutual exchange and trusting collaboration, is honored to be able to assist to the development of their corporate fleet in a sustainable way offering a cutting-edge product which means that all equipment on board and performance work in synergy in full respect of the environment'.

Back to Blog

Disclaimer

Arcese Trasporti S.p.A. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:19:03 UTC

