Archaeologists uncover trove of ancient Egyptian mummies

a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies
Location: Giza, Egypt
Mummies, amulets and boxes
were found in painted wooden coffins
Officials say the 250 coffins and 150 bronze statues found
date back to the Late Period, about 500 BC
MOSTAFA WAZIRI, SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE SUPREME COUNCIL OF ANTIQUITIES:
"In one of the wooden sarcophagi, we found, for the first time, a complete and sealed papyrus. Immediately, this papyrus was moved to the Egyptian museum for sterilization and in order to conduct the needed studies. I think this papyrus is similar to the ones that were discovered 100 years ago that talk about the Book of the Gates and the Book of the Dead."
The discovery happened at a cemetery
in Saqqara, south of the Giza pyramids
In recent years, Saqqara has provided a
stream of archaeological discoveries