Archbishop of Canterbury condemns UK's Rwanda asylum plan

The arrangement, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (April 14), is aimed at stemming the flow of migrants into the UK.

But it drew immediate and heavy criticism from politicians and charities.

Now the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, speaking at an Easter Sunday service, has added his voice - saying the scheme poses "serious ethical questions".

"The principle must stand the judgment of God and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice. It cannot carry the weight of life conquering death. It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was revealed first to the least valued, for as a policy it privileges the rich and the strong. And it cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values because sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God, who himself took responsibility for our failures."

Welby is the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion of about 85 million Christians.

Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain.

The arrival of migrants on rickety boats has been a source of tension between France and Britain, especially after 27 migrants drowned when their dinghy deflated in November.