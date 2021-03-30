Archegos meltdown set to intensify shadow banking regulatory scrutiny

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The implosion of New
York-based Archegos Capital Management and the resulting losses
for global banks is likely to intensify regulatory efforts to
curtail the ballooning shadow banking sector and shed light on
its risks.
Scrutiny of nonbanks was already a priority for Democratic
lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after hedge funds
were involved in last year's Treasury market turmoil,
dislocations in the repurchase agreement market in 2019, and
January's GameStop saga.
The meltdown at Archegos, run by former hedge fund manager
Bill Hwang, is another strike against the lightly regulated
nonbank sector, said analysts. Archegos' soured leveraged equity
bets have left big banks that financed its trades nursing at
least $6 billion in losses, drawing scrutiny from
watchdogs.
Despite managing around $10 billion and being leveraged to
the tune of around $50 billion, according to a person with
knowledge of the fund's positions, Archegos was not directly
regulated because it manages Hwang's personal wealth as a
single-family office.
On Wednesday, Yellen is leading the first meeting of the
Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) under the new Biden
administration. The body is set to discuss hedge fund activity,
among other issues, and analysts expect it will address Archegos
too.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is
a member of FSOC, has been discussing the incident with brokers
to understand the impact on them and their customers, and areas
of potential additional exposure, said one person with knowledge
of the matter.
"The forced deleveraging of Archegos will keep the
'gamification' of markets a continued focus of Congress and
federal financial regulators," wrote Raymond James analysts,
adding policymakers would likely push for tougher single-family
office disclosure rules, among other new reforms.
After the 2009 financial crisis, Congress imposed tough
rules on banks, pushing riskier activities into more lightly
regulated sectors, such as asset managers and private funds,
also referred to as the shadow banking sector.
In response, the FSOC began a review of the asset management
industry, warning in 2016 that leveraged hedge funds could cause
instability during market stress if they became forced sellers.
It planned to monitor the risks and plug data gaps, but the
former Trump administration shut down that project.
REGULATORY BLIND SPOT
Family offices are even more of a regulatory blind spot.
Single-family offices, which invest just one family's wealth,
are not required to register with the SEC and therefore, unlike
hedge funds, do not have to disclose their assets, bank
relationships and other operational information.
While FSOC's 2020 annual report found net U.S. hedge fund
assets were $2.9 trillion - $6.3 trillion in gross assets when
accounting for leverage - it gave no data on family office
assets.
Several market participants were surprised that Hwang could
have quietly amassed so much leverage with so little oversight.
"The markets had no idea how big the (Archegos) positions
were, in what stocks, how much was going to be sold, who owned
it, what the leverage was," Dennis Kelleher, CEO of Washington
think tank Better Markets, wrote in a note.
"That's because the shadow banking system remains
non-transparent in material respects and much larger than it was
in 2008."
Advisory group Campden Wealth reported in 2019 that the
number of family offices globally had risen 38% over the
previous two years, with total assets valued at $5.9 trillion.
Consultancy EY recently estimated that global family-office
capital had outstripped private equity and venture capital
combined.
In the United States, light-touch regulation has made family
offices attractive to hedge fund managers keen to shed outside
investors and many, including several industry stars, have
converted to family offices over the past decade.
Hwang converted his hedge fund Tiger Asia Management into a
single-family office after the SEC fined him and the fund in
2012 for breaching its trading rules.
Kelleher said he expected a review of the U.S. rules on
family office and hedge fund disclosures, as well as of broker
risk management and the types of derivatives Hwang used to
create leverage.
"Biden administration regulators need to act swiftly and
comprehensively to protect our financial system," he added.
