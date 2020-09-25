Log in
Archer secures a four-year contract extension with Apache

09/25/2020 | 10:55am EDT

September 25, 2020

Oil service company Archer has secured a four-year contract extension with Apache Corporation for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on Beryl Alpha and Bravo, Forties Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta in the UK North Sea.

Based on current and expected future activity, including additional services through its engineering, rentals and oiltools divisions, the extension has an estimated value of up to US$100 million.

There are currently about 95 Archer personnel employed in the UK supporting the Apache contract onshore and offshore. The award is a direct continuation of current scope of work on the Forties and Beryl fields and will help to safeguard those jobs. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:54:05 UTC
