Archibald calls for establishment of an Executive sub committee on economy

02/15/2021 | 01:39pm EST
15 February, 2021 - by Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the establishment of an Executive sub committee on the economy. And the chair of the Assembly's Economy Committee has urged the Executive to develop an overarching economic strategy to respond to the new trading reality, which builds on our continued access to the EU Single Market.


Speaking after submitting a motion to the Assembly the party's economy spokesperson said:
'Following the end of the Brexit transition period, the north continues to have access to the European Single Market with its 450 million consumers as well as strong east west trading relationships.
'While there have been some difficulties with trade resulting from Brexit and the British government's delay on leaving an agreement on trade to the last minute, the EU/UK Joint Committee is working to reduce trade barriers, and to prevent the creation of new ones.
'Sinn Féin has submitted a motion to the Assembly calling for the establishment of an Executive sub committee on the economy. I have also urged the Executive to develop an overarching economic strategy to respond to the new trading reality to maximise the opportunity for creating jobs and investment.

'We hope that all parties in the Assembly will support this motion.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 18:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
