Arcona Property Fund : EGM Arcona Property Fund N.V. votes in favour of share buyback

6 October 2021

In order to be able to buy back the shares, the management is continuing its controlled programme to sell real estate in Slovakia, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The proceeds will primarily be used to repay short-term loans amounting to EUR 5 million. Subsequently, the purchase of shares can be started. The management expects the share buyback to be completed by the end of 2022.



Further details on the share repurchase programme will be announced at a later date.



The presentation of the meeting is available on the website of Arcona Property Fund N.V.