Arcona Property Fund : General Meeting of Shareholders and proposed appointment Supervisory Board Arcona Property Fund N.V.

05/05/2021 | 02:03am EDT
General Meeting of Shareholders and proposed appointment Supervisory Board Arcona Property Fund N.V.

5 May 2021

Arcona Property Fund N.V. a listed fund that invests in commercial real estate in Central Europe, invites all shareholders to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 15:00 CET.

In view of the temporary legal measures taken by the Dutch government in connection with COVID 19, the AGM will not take place physically but virtually via an online platform.

The convocation, agenda and underlying reports of the Management Board are available on the website of the company: www.arconapropertyfund.nl.

Appointment Supervisory Board

Arcona Property Fund N.V. proposes to expand the Fund´s Supervisory Board (SB) by two additional members. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, Messrs M. Beys and J.J. van Heijst will be nominated as new members, taking the full Supervisory Board to four members in total.

Mr. Mike Beys (1971) is the founder and partner of a law firm in New York and also chairman of the Board of Directors of Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI). Mr. Beys is of American nationality and has many years of experience in managing project developments and complex legal and financial transactions. SPDI holds 593,534 shares in Arcona Property Fund N.V. Mr Beys does not hold any shares in a private capacity.

Mr. Jan-Jaap van Heijst (1968) is an asset manager at Stichting Value Partners in Moordrecht, the Netherlands. Mr. Van Heijst is of Dutch nationality has extensive experience in the financial world, having started his career in derivatives trading, eventually becoming a partner with responsibility for the research department. Mr. Van Heijst privately holds 12,855 shares in Arcona Property Fund N.V.

The decision of the Stichting Prioriteit to nominate both gentlemen as new board members is supported by both Arcona Capital Fund Management (the Fund Manager) and the current Supervisory Board.

Disclaimer

Arcona Property Fund NV published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
