Arcoro : Announces Partnership with Sage

11/11/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Integrations streamline construction accounting and HR processes

Arcoro, a proven provider of human resources management (HR) solutions for high-risk industries has announced a new partnership with Sage, a leading provider of construction accounting, project management and estimating software.

The Arcoro and Sage partnership and technology integration allows construction organizations to connect essential employee data between both systems for streamlined data management and compliance.

“Sage has a long and distinguished history in providing construction companies with the software solutions that are critical to their daily operations,” said Chad Mathias, VP of Channels & Alliances at Arcoro. “The integration between Arcoro and Sage will help construction leaders streamline their business operations and introduce HR best practices at a time when compliance and connectivity are so crucial to business success.”

Integration data points exist between Arcoro’s Onboarding and Core HR modules and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor. HR teams can collect new hire and employee information digitally and sync it with Sage 300 or Sage 100 to maximize efficiency and minimize risk. HR and accounting teams can gather employee information within Arcoro such as contact information, hours and breaks, time off and more, and sync this information to their Sage accounting software. This creates paperless, compliant processes for tracking and managing employee information between the jobsite and the office and helps enhance employee engagement and development.

In addition, Arcoro also offers popular workforce management modules for contractors including applicant tracking, time tracking, benefits management, learning management, performance management, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance reporting, payroll and compensation management that provide greater workforce connectivity.

“Partnering with Arcoro is a natural extension of the Sage offering and for our VAR ecosystem,” said Dennis Stejskal, Customer Experience Director for Sage Construction and Real Estate. “Arcoro is the only HR software built for construction and this partnership provides another way we can help construction leaders manage their businesses more efficiently.”

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management, and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America.

About Arcoro
Arcoro combines proven HR software solutions designed to help high compliance and high consequence companies improve efficiencies, limit risk and build high-performing teams. With over 10,000 customers and 360,000 daily users in 20 countries around the world, Arcoro provides easy-to-use, cloud-based HR software and services that are designed to give organizations the competitive edge needed to scale and grow effectively and efficiently. Visit us online at www.arcoro.com.


© Business Wire 2020
