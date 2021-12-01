Arctaris Announces Hiring of Janney Chang Lucki, formerly of Spring Mountain Capital, as Director of Investor Relations

Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC (“Arctaris”) announces the addition of Janney Chang Lucki as Director of Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Lucki will develop and expand the firm’s Investor Relations infrastructure and continue to cultivate meaningful relationships with investors and clients. Ms. Lucki joins Arctaris after 10 years at Spring Mountain Capital, where she served as Director of Client Relations.

“Janney Lucki brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our leadership team,” said Jonathan Tower, Founder and Managing Partner of Arctaris. “Her ability to build strong relationships across a diverse financial community will be a great asset to Arctaris as we fulfill our mission of investing in underserved communities throughout the U.S. while providing transparent reporting and above market returns to our investors.”

Arctaris is committed to delivering broad social impact and investment performance in a highly controlled business environment. “I look forward to working with Ms. Lucki,” said Mark Garcia, Chief Financial Officer at Arctaris. “Her experience and knowledge will be extremely helpful as we continue to execute on the firm’s priorities to enhance reporting and provide transparency for all investors.”

“I am excited to join Arctaris, a firm whose mission is to use impact investing to create inclusive opportunities for all underserved communities through partnership-driven, blended capital investments in sustainable enterprises paired with transparent impact measurement,” said Ms. Lucki. “I look forward to working closely with our investors, leadership team and stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Arctaris, Ms. Lucki was Director of Client Relations at Spring Mountain Capital, where she focused on investor relationships, client reporting and supporting the firm’s fundraising initiatives. Before Spring Mountain Capital, Ms. Lucki was a Senior Associate at Arden Asset Management, responsible for managing client and consultant relationships.

Ms. Lucki holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University.

She joins several other recent senior-level additions to Arctaris, including Richard Hampson, Principal, Michigan and Ohio Markets, Alan Halfenger, Chief Compliance Officer, and Mark Garcia, Chief Financial Officer.

About Arctaris Impact Investors

Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC is a Boston-based impact investment firm with experience spanning more than 12 years and six funds, with both debt and equity investments. The firm manages funds which invest in growth-oriented operating businesses and community infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter’s Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, and multiple other foundation, federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S., with the aim of delivering above-market investment returns alongside positive social impact.

For more information visit www.arctaris.com or for press inquiries contact ir@arctaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005813/en/