Ardent Health Services Appoints New Board Member

Ardent Health Services, a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and former UnitedHealth Group executive Rob Webb to its board of directors.

Mr. Webb currently serves as chairman of Onward Enterprises, a venture studio and investment platform focused on rapidly scaling disruptive business models in a number of industries. He is also the CEO of Onward Financing, an innovator in the residential investing and financing sector. Previously, Mr. Webb spent 19 years in executive leadership roles with UnitedHealth Group, including president of its corporate venture capital arm, UnitedHealth Group Ventures, and CEO of Optum’s consumer and specialty network business. He also served as vice president at Equity Group Investments (EGI), evaluating potential new investments and partnering with EGI’s portfolio companies to maximize their value.

“Rob is an exceptional leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick. “His experience collaborating with providers and payers to drive innovation and bring much needed change in long-established industries aligns well with our focus on transformation. We look forward to working closely with him and other members of our board to continue moving the company forward.”

An experienced advisor, Mr. Webb has served on the boards of fast-growing, innovative healthcare businesses including Symphonix, Sanvello, Naviguard, Bind Insurance, Level2 and others. He currently serves on The Kellogg School of Management Health Care Advisory Board and the Delmec Ireland board of directors.

Mr. Webb earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology, facilities and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states with more than 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 85% of Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for fall 2021 compared with 58% of ranked hospitals. In 2021, Modern Healthcare recognized five Ardent hospitals as "Best Places to Work," marking the 13th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by Chai Trust Company, LLC, which does business as Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust; and current and former members of Ardent’s executive management team.

