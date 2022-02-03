Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardent Health Services Appoints New Board Member

02/03/2022 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ardent Health Services, a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and former UnitedHealth Group executive Rob Webb to its board of directors.

Mr. Webb currently serves as chairman of Onward Enterprises, a venture studio and investment platform focused on rapidly scaling disruptive business models in a number of industries. He is also the CEO of Onward Financing, an innovator in the residential investing and financing sector. Previously, Mr. Webb spent 19 years in executive leadership roles with UnitedHealth Group, including president of its corporate venture capital arm, UnitedHealth Group Ventures, and CEO of Optum’s consumer and specialty network business. He also served as vice president at Equity Group Investments (EGI), evaluating potential new investments and partnering with EGI’s portfolio companies to maximize their value.

“Rob is an exceptional leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick. “His experience collaborating with providers and payers to drive innovation and bring much needed change in long-established industries aligns well with our focus on transformation. We look forward to working closely with him and other members of our board to continue moving the company forward.”

An experienced advisor, Mr. Webb has served on the boards of fast-growing, innovative healthcare businesses including Symphonix, Sanvello, Naviguard, Bind Insurance, Level2 and others. He currently serves on The Kellogg School of Management Health Care Advisory Board and the Delmec Ireland board of directors.

Mr. Webb earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

About Ardent Health Services
Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology, facilities and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states with more than 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 85% of Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for fall 2021 compared with 58% of ranked hospitals. In 2021, Modern Healthcare recognized five Ardent hospitals as "Best Places to Work," marking the 13th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by Chai Trust Company, LLC, which does business as Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust; and current and former members of Ardent’s executive management team.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pEclipse Bank Expanding into Tennessee
PR
03:39pTexas Instruments on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pBoard Safely Partners with Signature Tours to Help Ease Pandemic International Travel
PR
03:36pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in MP Materials Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:35pFour aides quit amid tumult in UK PM Johnson's premiership
RE
03:35pPortable Identity Company Parallel Markets Announces Series A, led by Union Square Ventures
PR
03:35pStandard Lithium Comments on Short Seller Report
GL
03:35pStandard Lithium Comments on Short Seller Report
GL
03:34pFour aides quit amid tumult in UK PM Johnson's premiership
RE
03:34pLeddarTech Announces 140 Million USD in Series D Financing Combined With Debt Facility
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Investors shed global equities on BoE interest-rate hikes, glum Faceboo..

HOT NEWS