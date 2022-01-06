Ardent Health Services Appoints Two New Board Members

Ardent Health Services, a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Campion and Edmondo Robinson, MD, MBA, to its board as new directors.

Ms. Campion is managing director and chief operating officer at Doran Leadership Partners, a boutique executive search firm focused on middle market companies and large philanthropic organizations. She is also a co-founder of and senior advisor to NextLevelNPO, which provides operational, financial and strategic advisory services to non-profit clients.

An experienced board member, Ms. Campion currently serves as a director for Chai Trust Company, LLC, and KIPP Chicago public charter schools. In addition, she served on the Founders’ Board of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for more than 13 years. Ms. Campion earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree in economics from St. Olaf College.

Dr. Robinson is the senior vice president and chief digital officer for Moffitt Cancer Center, Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. A practicing hospital medicine physician, he leads Moffitt’s Center for Digital Health, which leverages health data, information technology and digital innovations to scale optimal care across thousands of interactions with the singular focus of preventing and curing cancer.

Prior to joining Moffitt, Dr. Robinson was the chief transformation officer at ChristianaCare, one of the largest health systems in the mid-Atlantic, where he was responsible for the transformation of healthcare delivery to advance population health initiatives with a special focus on developing and managing consumerism and digital strategies. Dr. Robinson earned a medical degree from UCLA, an MBA from the Wharton School and a master’s degree in health policy research from the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased to welcome these distinguished professionals to our board,” said Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick. “Ms. Campion’s decades of experience providing operational, financial and strategic guidance to organizations will be of significant value to our company as we enter a new phase of growth. Additionally, Dr. Robinson’s broad industry perspective and deep understanding of consumerism and digital health provide a strong complement to our increased focus in these critical growth areas.”

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology, facilities and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states with more than 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 85% of Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for fall 2021 compared with 58% of ranked hospitals. In 2021, Modern Healthcare recognized five Ardent hospitals as "Best Places to Work," marking the 13th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by Chai Trust Company, LLC, which does business as Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust; and current and former members of Ardent’s executive management team.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005956/en/