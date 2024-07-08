July 8 (Reuters) - Healthcare provider Ardent Health said it seeks to raise about $314.6 million in its initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
The first week of July 2024 has been quite favorable for stock market indexes, as well as for gold, oil, and bonds (with yields falling, thus prices rising). US central bankers remain pivotal, while corporate earnings reports are starting to come in. Inflation continues to be a significant factor, adding some spice as we approach the end of the week. Let's review the latest market movements before delving into the political turmoil in France.
