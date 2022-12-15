Ardian, Mubadala Capital in $2.1 billion private equity partnership

Ardian would invest in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by Mubadala Capital, and make a primary commitment to its private equity funds, a joint statement said.

As part of the transaction, Ardian and Mubadala Capital curated a portfolio of 10 limited partnership interests with a group of general partners predominantly in North America and Europe, as well as six direct investments.

The assets in the new portfolio were previously held on Mubadala Capital's balance sheet following a spin-off from Mubadala Investment Company in 2021, the statement added.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous)