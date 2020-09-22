Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardoq : Launches Scenarios to Enable A New Way of Preparing for the Future Using Enterprise Architecture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Ardoq, a software company reinventing enterprise architecture with dynamic, data-driven tools, today launched “Scenarios”—a first-of-its-kind capability that enables organizations to model multiple future states in a scalable, data-driven, and collaborative way. The latest release to Ardoq’s next gen EA platform will be unveiled this morning at the company’s virtual Tech Fest 2020 (8am ET).

Today’s enterprise architects are not only responsible for understanding their organization as-is, but also planning for the future. Being able to efficiently model the future is foundational to articulating, analyzing, optimizing, regulating and even anticipating the next wave of change. The need for this level of visibility and planning has never been greater than today—whether it comes from the uncertainty created by a global pandemic, technology disruption or digital transformation efforts. Until now, simulating the future, deciding how an organization should respond with both technology and process change, and modeling it all has been an unsolved challenge.

“Ardoq’s vision goes beyond the old school perception of enterprise architecture, involving stakeholders across the organization—including the C-suite—in understanding how we can structure and solve some of the most pressing business problems,” said David Beresford, Chief Knowledge Officer, Product Development at Extenda Retail. “With Scenarios, the way we describe the future will be transformed, arming enterprise architects with the data, models and context needed to articulate the impact of changes across the enterprise.”

Ardoq’s Scenarios has taken the lessons learned from collaborative code development and applied them to a data-driven approach for modeling enterprise-wide change. Architects can now branch and model any number of potential futures, run differential analysis, simulate the impact of change, and share their findings at scale.

Scenarios is the latest feature release to Ardoq’s next gen EA platform, which enables customers to engage and connect stakeholders across the organization with business-friendly visualizations understandable to all. Ardoq brings a new approach to old problems, delivering:

  • Flexibility in design and analysis that moves EA beyond rigid, academic frameworks
  • Automation that removes time-consuming, manual data collection and consumption
  • Collaboration that enables teams across the organization to address changes in real time, and easily share insights that lead to better decision making at the business level
  • Data-driven and automated visualizations, graph reporting and simulation that is unachievable with legacy EA tools

“Today’s architects need solutions that can keep up with the fast-paced, iterative and experimental approaches that come with agile change across the enterprise,” said Ian Stendera, Ardoq’s Vice President of Product. “Scenarios is the next phase in our commitment to ensuring enterprise architecture plays a key role in strategic business decisions. We help EAs build a bridge between business and IT with actionable and measurable roadmaps that can change just as quickly as strategic priorities.”

Scenarios also streamlines the process of creating multiple future states—which has historically been a clunky, burdensome process. Instead of having to maintain multiple copies of their data with slight variations, architects can create a branch, keep it in sync, and then model the changes within without becoming disconnected from ongoing changes that may impact their projects.

To learn more, request a demo.

About Ardoq
Ardoq is a dynamic, data-driven SaaS tool for Enterprise Architecture, and the tool for your digital transformation journey. Our software helps organizations and businesses plan, implement, and execute change across their technologies, capabilities, people, projects and strategies.

With Ardoq, fresh data creates dynamic visualizations that provide insights for better decisions. Business Decision Makers and Enterprise Architects can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology, processes and people, and spend less time documenting.

Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:07aMPCC : notification of primary insider trading cf. STA Sec. 4-2
AQ
07:07aREDSENSE MEDICAL : presents on Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, September 24
AQ
07:06aLOWE : Leverages Innovative Technology to Launch Contactless Pickup Lockers Nationwide
PR
07:06aSenet Closes $16M Funding Round to Drive Widespread Adoption of Low Power Wide Area Networks and Solutions
GL
07:05aASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:05aAtapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu & Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International Company (Pvt) Limited (PV 125740)
PU
07:05aA rapid rise in battery innovation is playing a key role in clean energy transitions
PU
07:05aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - proposed election of an executive director; and appointment of the president
PU
07:05aTe Ao Māori i Te Pūtea Matua
PU
07:05aBAUDAX BIO : Corporate Overview
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4J D WETHERSPOON PLC : European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group