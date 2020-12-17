Log in
Ardoq : Named a Visionary in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools

12/17/2020 | 12:15pm EST
Ardoq, a software company reinventing enterprise architecture with dynamic, data-driven tools, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools. This marks the second report, which evaluates companies on their completeness of vision and ability to execute, in which Ardoq has been included as a Visionary following the company’s debut in the 2019 report.

According to the report published on December 14, 2020, “Visionaries in a market are the innovators driving the market forward by responding to emerging, leading-edge customer demands and by offering new opportunities to excel."

“As organizations look for ways to organize their information and leverage their data to make more informed decisions, they need next-gen solutions built for navigating digital transformation,” said Erik Bakstad, co-founder, interim CEO, and CPO at Ardoq. “We believe the latest research by Gartner validates our strategy for helping customers enact successful change through digitally-native enterprise architecture tools, and we are proud to be recognized as a Visionary in this report.”

Ardoq’s next-gen enterprise architecture platform enables customers to engage and connect stakeholders across the organization with business-friendly visualizations understandable to all. The platform helps organizations and businesses understand how their applications, people, process and data interconnect so they can engage, drive change and build dynamic, actionable roadmaps that scale.

To learn more about Ardoq's data-driven SaaS tool, visit www.ardoq.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statement of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expresses or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a dynamic, data-driven SaaS tool for Enterprise Architecture and the tool for your digital transformation journey. Our software helps organizations and businesses plan, implement, and execute change across their technologies, capabilities, people, projects and strategies.

With Ardoq, you can stay in constant sync with your ever-changing organization and business goals and use dynamic visualizations that provide insights for better decisions. Business Decision Makers and Enterprise Architects can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology, processes and people, and spend less time documenting.

Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com


© Business Wire 2020
