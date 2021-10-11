Log in
Ardurra Group, Inc. : Acquires Fulghum, MacIndoe & Associates, Inc.

10/11/2021 | 09:43am EDT
Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Fulghum, MacIndoe & Associates, Inc. (FMA)., a water/civil engineering and construction management firm.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of FMA, Ardurra further expands its presence in the Southeast by adding Tennessee to its locations.

FMA will operate as FMA, an Ardurra Group Company, from its office in Knoxville, TN.

Ardurra’s President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “FMA’s core values, which include integrity, teamwork, hard work, on time, mastering your craft, having fun, and no drama, were values that resonated with us. This is completely in-line with our culture and core mission. This addition to the Ardurra family solidifies our Southeast presence and complements our service offerings.”

Billy Fulghum, FMA Co-Founder adds, “This is a great opportunity for us to grow and expand our opportunities and capabilities. We are proud to join the Ardurra family!”

Mike MacIndoe, FMA Co-Founder said, “FMA’s alignment with the Ardurra’s team is spot on! Their approach to collaboration and diverse resources enable FMA to immediately enhance its internal and external capabilities while providing a continued focus on staff growth and professional development. We’re very excited to join the Ardurra Group.”

Christopher Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners added, “We are excited to add the FMA team to the Ardurra platform. This addition is a fantastic strategic and cultural fit and we look forward to building on our national presence with their experience and strong track record of success.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel and CohnReznic LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra.

AEC Advisors initiated transaction and advised FMA.

Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS