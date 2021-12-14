Log in
Ardurra Group, Inc. Acquires Giuliani & Kull, Inc.

12/14/2021 | 11:57am EST
Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Giuliani & Kull, Inc. (G&K), a public works engineering firm based in Oakdale, California.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of G&K, Ardurra further expands its presence in Northern California. G&K will operate as G&K, an Ardurra Group Company.

Ardurra’s CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “G&K has a strong reputation for delivering quality projects to long-standing clients, which is in line with our core values. This addition to the Ardurra family expands our presence in the Northern California market.”

Bill Kull, G&K President, adds, “We are very excited to be a part of the prestigious Ardurra family! Their culture, principles and core values provide the perfect opportunity to better serve our clients. Ardurra’s leadership offers us tremendous potential for growth and allows us to accelerate the expansion of our practice and client base.”

Ashley Chang, Vice President at RTC Partners, notes, “We are excited about the addition of the G&K team – the transaction strengthens our competitive positioning with our public clients with the experienced talent we are gaining. We look forward to better serving our markets together.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel and CohnReznic, LLP, acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra.

Ardurra Group, Inc., operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
