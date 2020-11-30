PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-086
Date
November 30, 2020
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H.Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 11/30/2020
Subject:
Area Risk Protection Insurance Basic Provisions, Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions, Sunflower Seed Crop Provisions, and Dry Pea Crop Provisions Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years
Background
The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) revised the Area Risk Protection Insurance (ARPI) Basic Provisions, Common Crop Insurance Policy (CCIP) Basic Provisions, Sunflower Seed Crop Provisions, and Dry Pea Crop Provisions for the 2021 and succeeding crop years for crops with a contract change date on or after November 30, 2020, and for all other crops, the changes are applicable for the 2022 and succeeding crop years. The changes include:
ARPI Basic Provisions:
CCIP Basic Provisions:
-
Expanding nationwide the prevented planting "1 in 4" requirement that acreage must have been planted, insured, and harvested (or if not harvested, adjusted for claim purposes due to an insurable cause of loss) in at least 1 out of the previous 4 crop years.
-
Adding other flexibilities to prevented planting coverage following the recommendations of the Administrator's 2019 Prevented Planting Task Force.
-
Allowing a beginning or veteran farmer or rancher to receive a yield based on the actual production history of the previous producer of the crop or livestock on the acreage, if they qualify.
-
Clarifying it is the policyholder's sole responsibility to initiate arbitration in a dispute.
Sunflower Seed Crop Provisions:
Dry Pea Crop Provisions:
A Final Rule with these changes was published November 30, 2020, in the Federal Register. FCIC invites you to submit comments on this rule through the close of business January 29, 2021, atregulations.gov.
Action
The following documents will be available by close of business today on the RMA website atwww.rma.usda.gov:
-
Area Risk Protection Insurance Regulations (21.1-ARPI)
-
Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions (21.1-BR)
-
Dry Pea Crop Provisions (21.1-0067)
-
Sunflower Seed Crop Provisions (21-0078)
-
Prevented Planting Standards Handbook (25370-1H)
-
Prevented Planting Program Changes FAQ
Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.
Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website atwww.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021
