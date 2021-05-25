Arent Fox Expands Capability to Advise Canadian Clients, Adds Leading International Trade Lawyer Riyaz Dattu

Riyaz has previously founded and led the International Trade and Investment Law practices at two of Canada's most preeminent law firms. At Arent Fox, Riyaz will continue to represent and advise from New York City and Washington DC multinationals with Canadian presence and some of Canada's most prominent companies on their operations in the United States and around the world.
Over his more than 35 years of practice, Riyaz has developed considerable, sophisticated, and wide-ranging experience in international trade and investment law. This includes international investment arbitrations, international trade disputes (including before binational panels, the WTO, and domestic courts), trade remedies, international trade regulations (economic sanctions, export controls, customs), trade policy and market access, government procurement and contracting, national security, corporate investigations, corporate social responsibility, and anti-corruption.
The Government of Canada has appointed Riyaz for a 10-year term on the roster of panelists for the NAFTA Chapter 19 bi-national dispute resolution process, now Chapter 10 of the USMCA.
Arent Fox's International Trade & Investment practice has a strong track record of successfully representing leading Canadian businesses. With the addition of Riyaz, the group will continue to provide advice and find solutions that consider the implications of both Canadian and US law on a timely and cost-efficient basis by offering innovative and forward-thinking counseling.
'Riyaz is a top adviser on trade and investment treaty provisions within the USMCA, the Energy Charter, the recently negotiated CETA, the CPTPP, and other free trade agreements, investment contracts, and bilateral investment protection treaties. He will be a great asset to our international trade clients and a key addition to our longstanding and growing counseling work for Canadian companies. We are happy to be welcoming Riyaz to the team'
- Kay C. Georgi, International Trade & Investment Leader
Riyaz joins nine Partners and two Counsel that Arent Fox has added already this year, including top public international law partner David Tafuri in DC.
Riyaz's Experience
-
Riyaz has acted as counsel in some of the most consequential and precedent-setting international investment arbitrations, international trade disputes, trade remedies disputes, and government procurement complaints.
-
Riyaz's legal representation in investment dispute cases and arbitrations, administered by the London Court of International Arbitration and UNCITRAL ad-hoc tribunals, has been on behalf of several leading Canadian companies in the financial, energy, and mining sectors.
-
His current international arbitration representations include acting for a Canadian mining company in relation to an ICSID claim against the Government of Mexico pursuant to NAFTA and another Canadian mining company concerning a claim against a European country under a bilateral investment for discriminatory and unlawful cancellation of valuable mining concessions.
-
He also advises clients on trade policy and market access, international trade regulations (economic sanctions, export controls, customs), national security, anti-corruption, and government contracting.
-
Riyaz has been ranked at the highest level in all leading publications throughout his career, including Chambers Global, International Who's Who of Customs and Trade Lawyers, Acritas Stars (Star Lawyer), Best Lawyers, and many other leading international publications.
-
He is also listed in the Canadian Who's Who for his reputation and achievements in his profession.
