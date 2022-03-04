Log in
Argentina February inflation seen at 3.9% -central bank poll

03/04/2022 | 05:16pm EST
BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate for February could hit 3.9%, analysts consulted by the country's central bank said on Friday, remaining stubbornly high even as the government tries to rein in fast-rising prices.

The projection, if realized, would be the same as the result in January, which was a nine-month high reading. The monthly central bank poll maintained its 2022 inflation estimate at 55%.

The survey, which consulted 41 economists between Feb. 22-25, showed the projection of economic growth for Argentina in 2022 remained stable at 3%.

The third largest economy in Latin America has suffered from high inflation for years and has recently begun to leave behind a long recession, which deepened in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economists surveyed expect the exchange rate for Argentina's peso currency to reach 154.37 per dollar by the end of the year and 221.81 per dollar by the end of 2023. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -1.16% 118.1633 Delayed Quote.2.68%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.09% 108.13 Delayed Quote.5.01%
