Argentina February inflation seen at 3.9% -central bank poll

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly
inflation rate for February could hit 3.9%, analysts consulted
by the country's central bank said on Friday, remaining
stubbornly high even as the government tries to rein in
fast-rising prices.
The projection, if realized, would be the same as the result
in January, which was a nine-month high reading. The monthly
central bank poll maintained its 2022 inflation estimate at 55%.
The survey, which consulted 41 economists between Feb.
22-25, showed the projection of economic growth for Argentina in
2022 remained stable at 3%.
The third largest economy in Latin America has suffered from
high inflation for years and has recently begun to leave behind
a long recession, which deepened in 2020 due to the effects of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economists surveyed expect the exchange rate for
Argentina's peso currency to reach 154.37 per dollar by the end
of the year and 221.81 per dollar by the end of 2023.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice
Editing by Alistair Bell)