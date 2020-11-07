Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Argentina agrees deal for 22 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 02:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has struck a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to receive around 22 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine being developed with the University of Oxford, with the aim to start deliveries in the first half of next year.

The drugmaker, one of a number developing vaccines worldwide to fight the novel coronavirus, said in a statement circulated by the government on Saturday that the delivery time-frame depended on ongoing trials being successful and obtaining necessary approvals by regulatory authorities.

Argentina, which is starting to see new cases slow, is hoping to receive some 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and a smaller number of doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine between December-January.

Argentina is among the world's hardest hit countries, despite imposing a strict lockdown back in March. It has logged 1.23 million cases of the disease and 33,136 deaths.

Regulators have yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19 but large global trials are well underway and early results are expected in November and December. Argentina is helping to produce the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for Latin America.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Diane Craft)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.54% 8473 Delayed Quote.11.38%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.43% 93.8526 Delayed Quote.39.22%
PFIZER INC. 0.03% 36.4 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.08% 4925.15 End-of-day quote.16.60%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 79.03 Delayed Quote.32.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pNAVISTAR MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Navistar International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV
BU
02:36pArgentina agrees deal for 22 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02:32pCELSION : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Celsion Corporation Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLSN
BU
02:28pNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : TRATON and Navistar Reach Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Navistar at USD 44.50 Per Share in Cash
PU
02:25pVolkswagen truck unit Traton, U.S. Navistar sign merger deal
RE
02:23pINSTANT VIEW : Biden wins presidential race, several networks say
RE
02:22pFACTBOX : With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
RE
02:20pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Golar LNG Limited Investors of Important November 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GLNG
GL
02:13pOPEC would miss 'friend Trump', wary of strains under Biden, sources say
RE
02:09pInvestors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
2Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit
3Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
4S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group