Argentina analysts forecast economic drop of 4.4% in Q4 last year

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy
likely contracted 4.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of
2020, a Reuters poll of analysts indicated, the smallest decline
in a year, as the country looks to rebound from the impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poll of 10 local and international analysts showed that
the South American nation's economy fell 9.9% for the year, the
third straight year of recession after it contracted 2.2% in
2019 and 2.5% in 2018.
"The end of last year was encouraging in terms of activity,"
said Matias Rajnerman, chief economist at consultancy Ecolatina.
Seasonally adjusted growth had been consistent recently even
though some pandemic restrictions are still in place, Rajnerman
said.
The quarterly decline was far milder than the collapse of
10.2% in the third quarter and a record contraction of a revised
19.1% in the second quarter last year, which was the toughest
point of the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.
"The outlook for 2021 is encouraging. It will depend on the
coronavirus cases and what lockdowns are needed whether that can
be transformed into reality," Rajnerman said.
Pablo Besme, economist at consultancy Invenómica, said that
the positive growth outlook in coming months was a bright point
amid tough currency controls, high inflation and low levels of
investment, though longer-term things still looked uncertain.
"(The positive numbers) will be unsustainable beyond 2021,"
he said, adding that Argentina's economic and debt issues had
led to a "decoupling" with the global economy.
The analysts polled by Reuters predicted a fourth-quarter
contraction ranging from 4.1% to 4.6%. The government and
economists forecast a 5% to 7% economic rebound this year, which
should start to be seen from the second quarter.
Argentina's INDEC statistics agency is expected to announce
fourth-quarter and full-year gross domestic product data later
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; writing by Adam
Jourdan; editing by Larry King and Marguerita Choy)