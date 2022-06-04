Argentina announces tender to build new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a
tender process to build a new gas pipeline out of its huge Vaca
Muerta shale formation that is expected to increase current
transport capacity by 25%, the government said late on Friday.
Companies have until July 8 to submit bids, according to a
publication in Argentina's official gazette.
The pipeline will have a length of 563 kilometers (350
miles) and connect the province of Neuquen with Salliquelo, an
area west of Buenos Aires.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 billion and would
take about 18 months of work to complete construction.
Argentina aims to reverse a major energy deficit in the
South American country, and bring in much-needed foreign
currency through gas exports.
The Vaca Muerta shale formation is the world's
fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second largest for
shale gas.
