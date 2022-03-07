Argentina bonds fall on IMF deal doubts and Ukraine crisis

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds fell on Monday as a new $45 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) started to move through Congress, with the crisis in Ukraine hitting investor sentiment as well as doubts about the country's economic outlook.

The South American country's bonds were down on average 0.6%, with the Bonar 2030 down 0.75%, under 30 cents on the dollar, a reflection that many investors are still pricing in a future default, despite the IMF breakthrough.

Argentina agreed a 30-month extended fund facility (EFF) with the IMF last week, which pushes payments back until 2026-2034, replacing a failed 2018 program. It needs approval from the IMF board and Argentina's Congress.

However, bonds have dropped steadily since, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounding investor concerns that the grains-producing country will not be able to meet the economic targets from the deal and revive its embattled economy.

Antonio Aracre, an analyst at Syngenta, said investors were wary about Argentina's history after some 22 IMF bailouts over the years.

"Investors... will first want to see that the goals can be met and from then on see how much the bonds recover," he said.

Local brokerage StoneX said in a note that capital outflows from emerging market funds had also impacted Argentine debt, "nullifying the positive effect of the IMF staff agreement".

Congress is expected to approve the IMF bill despite some pushback on both sides of the aisle, which would help Argentina avert a default on billions of dollars of repayments to the IMF due this year amid soaring inflation and low reserve levels.

'LIGHT DEAL'

Barclays said in a note that the agreement should help reduce pressure on parallel currency exchange rates, where dollars are around twice as expensive as the official rate, and overall uncertainty about policy-making.

"But it is not an inflation stabilization plan, and is unlikely to deliver reserves accumulation," it added.

Delphos Investment said that the deal would help lay the foundations for a gradual process of fiscal consolidation and accumulation of reserves, though added it was "not very ambitious" in terms of more lasting structural changes.

"Now we know the details of the agreement with the IMF, there is little doubts that it is a light deal. Nonetheless, it will not be easy to meet the terms of the agreement," said Roberto Geretto of local investment firm Fundcorp.

The deal comes with an economic plan that sets out targets for growth, slowly lowering inflation, moving towards positive interest rates, building up foreign currency reserves and cutting central bank funding to the Treasury.

"There are reforms that are intended to improve economic growth and reforms that are intended to improve fiscal solvency," said Daniel Artana at the FIEL Foundation.

"The government has not advanced on either of the two fronts, beyond the fact that it has made a commitment to reduce subsidies for electricity and gas rates."

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)