Argentina bonds fall on IMF deal doubts and Ukraine crisis

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds fell on
Monday as a new $45 billion deal with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) started to move through Congress, with the crisis in
Ukraine hitting investor sentiment as well as doubts about the
country's economic outlook.
The South American country's bonds were down on average
0.6%, with the Bonar 2030 down 0.75%, under 30 cents
on the dollar, a reflection that many investors are still
pricing in a future default, despite the IMF breakthrough.
Argentina agreed a 30-month extended fund facility (EFF)
with the IMF last week, which pushes payments back until
2026-2034, replacing a failed 2018 program. It needs approval
from the IMF board and Argentina's Congress.
However, bonds have dropped steadily since, with Russia's
invasion of Ukraine compounding investor concerns that the
grains-producing country will not be able to meet the economic
targets from the deal and revive its embattled economy.
Antonio Aracre, an analyst at Syngenta, said investors were
wary about Argentina's history after some 22 IMF bailouts over
the years.
"Investors... will first want to see that the goals can be
met and from then on see how much the bonds recover," he said.
Local brokerage StoneX said in a note that capital outflows
from emerging market funds had also impacted Argentine debt,
"nullifying the positive effect of the IMF staff agreement".
Congress is expected to approve the IMF bill despite some
pushback on both sides of the aisle, which would help Argentina
avert a default on billions of dollars of repayments to the IMF
due this year amid soaring inflation and low reserve levels.
'LIGHT DEAL'
Barclays said in a note that the agreement should help
reduce pressure on parallel currency exchange rates, where
dollars are around twice as expensive as the official rate,
and overall uncertainty about policy-making.
"But it is not an inflation stabilization plan, and is
unlikely to deliver reserves accumulation," it added.
Delphos Investment said that the deal would help lay the
foundations for a gradual process of fiscal consolidation and
accumulation of reserves, though added it was "not very
ambitious" in terms of more lasting structural changes.
"Now we know the details of the agreement with the IMF,
there is little doubts that it is a light deal. Nonetheless, it
will not be easy to meet the terms of the agreement," said
Roberto Geretto of local investment firm Fundcorp.
The deal comes with an economic plan that sets out targets
for growth, slowly lowering inflation, moving towards positive
interest rates, building up foreign currency reserves and
cutting central bank funding to the Treasury.
"There are reforms that are intended to improve economic
growth and reforms that are intended to improve fiscal
solvency," said Daniel Artana at the FIEL Foundation.
"The government has not advanced on either of the two
fronts, beyond the fact that it has made a commitment to reduce
subsidies for electricity and gas rates."
