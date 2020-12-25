Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina calls meeting to end grains ports strike

12/25/2020 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Argentina is moving to resolve a ports strike that has bogged down agricultural exports from one of the world's main bread baskets by calling a meeting next week aimed at jumpstarting wage talks between oilseed workers and export companies.

A labor ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday that the government will sponsor the negotiation session this Tuesday.

"In principal the meeting will start at 11 a.m. (1400 GMT)," the spokesman said. The wage talks have been tense, with both sides of the dispute accusing the other of intransigence.

Argentina is the top international supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs, cattle and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. It is also a major exporter of corn, wheat and raw soybeans.

Employees of soy processing factories in the country's main agricultural export hub of Rosario, on the Parana River, say they are fighting for wage increases big enough to compensate for high inflation and the elevated health risk associated with working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strike has threatened the country's finances, as the government struggles to get Latin America's No. 3 economy out of recession. International sales of farm products are the country's main source of export dollars needed to stabilize the anemic peso currency and help fund coronavirus relief efforts.

Rosario port terminals have not received soybeans since the strike started, causing a delay in the loading of more than 100 cargo ships. The Urgara union of port-side grains inspectors and SOEA oilseed workers organization are also on strike. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.84% 451 End-of-day quote.16.31%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.00% 101.4756 Delayed Quote.51.35%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.48% 140.95 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 112.15 End-of-day quote.-10.06%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.04% 416.8 End-of-day quote.38.98%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 83.27 Delayed Quote.39.24%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.44% 627 End-of-day quote.12.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pYORBEAU RESOURCES : Announces Receipt of Scheduled Option Payment of $500,000 from IAMGOLD in Order to Maintain its Option on the Rouyn Prope
PU
05:35pYORBEAU RESOURCES : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placem
PU
05:21pPassengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2
PU
05:21pGross Domestic Product in the Republic of Moldova in the third quarter and in January-September 2
PU
05:21pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : International trade of goods of the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2
PU
04:32pBusinesses Brace for Disruption Despite Post-Brexit Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
04:13pUZAFI &NDASH; STATE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF RE : NES pledged to buy energy from a private wind farm in Zarafs
PU
03:39pPolitics blunts Christmas as U.S. government shutdown nears, COVID-19 aid uncertain
RE
03:19pU.S. in Limbo as Trump Remains Mum on Covid-19 Aid Bill -- Update
DJ
02:38pU.S. Families, Economy, Government in Limbo as Trump Remains Mum on Covid-19 Aid Bill
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
2Mayor of major French fishing port warns of Brexit deal uncertainties
3Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
5PFIZER INC. : Scientists Eye Potential Culprit for Covid-19 Vaccine Allergic Reactions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ