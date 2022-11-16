Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentina cenbank debt poses 'systemic risk' to financial sector, Moody's says

11/16/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's rising central bank debt poses a risk to the country's monetary stability, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it could further stoke inflation and aggravate any exchange rate shock if savers flee from the local peso currency.

In that scenario, Moody's warned, authorities could even freeze peso deposits, an extreme measure which would bring back memories of the infamous "corralito" restrictions during the 2001 crisis that aimed to prevent a run on the banks.

"With the amount of pesos the central bank and government have, they may conclude that they have no choice but to limit access," Moody's analyst Gabriel Torres said in a webinar.

"Argentina has not been in that situation for a while, but it has done so in the past," he added.

In a report Moody's said central bank interest-bearing debt had increased significantly relative to GDP in the last two years, while its ratio to the monetary base was now over 200%.

"The ratio to the monetary base is comparable to the one observed in the late 1980s, a period that included a hyperinflationary episode," it added.

The entity said that there were refinancing risks related to local currency debt, with 64% of it maturing in less than a year and 70% of it indexed to inflation, which is currently running at 88% annually and expected to hit 100% this year.

"Because inflation is in the order of 100%, a sudden exchange rate shock could lead authorities to consider freezing peso-denominated bank deposit and savings accounts to limit further pressures on the exchange rate," the report said.

"Argentinean banks' exposure to government and central bank debt – mostly denominated in local currency – has recently increased and poses systemic risks for the financial sector."

Later Wednesday, ratings agency S&P lowered Argentina's local currency rate to CCC- from CCC+, with a negative outlook, adding that policy disagreements within Argentina's government and opposition "are weighing on financing conditions in local markets."

"Macroeconomic instability and a polarized political landscape are exacerbating vulnerabilities for local debt placements, especially given the magnitude of maturing debt as the 2023 primary (PASO) and national elections near," it added.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.67% 168.8478 Delayed Quote.42.99%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.67% 296.74 Delayed Quote.-24.83%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.20% 162.45 Delayed Quote.57.54%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pKeystone oil pipeline issues resolved after storms cause volumes to be cut -source
RE
05:54pArgentine Congress approves 2023 budget, sees inflation slowing
RE
05:49pArgentina cenbank debt poses 'systemic risk' to financial sector, Moody's says
RE
05:49pRenault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei
RE
05:46pTyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
RE
05:40pCoinbase CFO says full contagion impact of FTX collapse still to show - WSJ
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 99.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUK to turn page on 'Trussonomics' with budget plan
RE
05:36pEuro Gains 0.44% to $1.0396 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1915 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
4North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
5Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..

HOT NEWS