Argentina cenbank debt poses 'systemic risk' to financial sector, Moody's says

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's rising central bank debt
poses a risk to the country's monetary stability, ratings agency
Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it could further stoke
inflation and aggravate any exchange rate shock if savers flee
from the local peso currency.
In that scenario, Moody's warned, authorities could even
freeze peso deposits, an extreme measure which would bring back
memories of the infamous "corralito" restrictions during the
2001 crisis that aimed to prevent a run on the banks.
"With the amount of pesos the central bank and government
have, they may conclude that they have no choice but to limit
access," Moody's analyst Gabriel Torres said in a webinar.
"Argentina has not been in that situation for a while, but
it has done so in the past," he added.
In a report Moody's said central bank interest-bearing debt
had increased significantly relative to GDP in the last two
years, while its ratio to the monetary base was now over 200%.
"The ratio to the monetary base is comparable to the one
observed in the late 1980s, a period that included a
hyperinflationary episode," it added.
The entity said that there were refinancing risks related to
local currency debt, with 64% of it maturing in less than a year
and 70% of it indexed to inflation, which is currently running
at 88% annually and expected to hit 100% this year.
"Because inflation is in the order of 100%, a sudden
exchange rate shock could lead authorities to consider freezing
peso-denominated bank deposit and savings accounts to limit
further pressures on the exchange rate," the report said.
"Argentinean banks' exposure to government and central bank
debt – mostly denominated in local currency – has recently
increased and poses systemic risks for the financial sector."
Later Wednesday, ratings agency S&P lowered Argentina's
local currency rate to CCC- from CCC+, with a negative outlook,
adding that policy disagreements within Argentina's government
and opposition "are weighing on financing conditions in local
markets."
"Macroeconomic instability and a polarized political
landscape are exacerbating vulnerabilities for local debt
placements, especially given the magnitude of maturing debt as
the 2023 primary (PASO) and national elections near," it added.
(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Additional reporting by
Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)